George and Verna Dobberke



Oshkosh - "It was a great run!" George C. Dobberke passed peacefully on the afternoon of November 24, 2020. Verna A. (née Galow) Dobberke followed her husband of 71 years about twelve hours later in the early morning hours of November 25. They were surrounded by family in their final days.



George was born June 16, 1925, in the town of Vinland to George E. and Mary (née Meltz) Dobberke. He attended Clemansville Grade School and was a graduate of Oshkosh High School. Verna was born January 22, 1929, in the town of Trenton, Dodge County, to Arthur and Ada (née Raddatz) Galow. She attended Oshkosh High School, was a graduate of UW-Oshkosh, and taught at Clemansville Grade School until entering the family business in 1952. George and Verna were married on October 29, 1949, at First English Lutheran Church. They were both engaged members of First English thereafter. George served as a longtime usher and Verna was a beloved Sunday School teacher. Both also enjoyed working with the youth groups as their granddaughters became involved. The Neighborhood Center Program at First English was a joy in their later years. George and Verna actively farmed and operated Dobberke Acres for over fifty years. They were dedicated leaders in community organizations including Morning Glory Farms, Badger Breeders, Farm Bureau, and the Winneconne School System.



George and Verna loved their family deeply and were strong supporters of everything their children and granddaughters did. Their family will cherish the memories of pancake breakfasts and Friday dinners at the farm as well as the bountiful vegetable garden they tended into George's nineties. George and Verna were avid card players, and no family gathering was complete without a few hands of sheephead. They each had a twinkle in their eye and loved to laugh. George and Verna live on in the family they cherished above all else.



George and Verna are survived by their daughter, Kay (Tom) Dobberke Brauer of Oshkosh, son, Brian (Cindy) Dobberke of Mukwonago, WI, and three granddaughters, Tricia Brauer (Nick Massa) of New York City, Molly (Andrew) Dobberke Riehle of Milwaukee, and Lauren Brauer (Andrew Maturo) of Chicago. They were preceded in death by their parents and their siblings, Audrey (Howard) Kellett, Yvonne Dobberke, and Harold Galow. Their lives were enriched by extended family, neighbors, and friends.



A private service and interment for the immediate family will be held in the coming weeks, with a public celebration of life to follow when possible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First English Lutheran Church.









