Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for George Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Dodd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Dodd Obituary
George Dodd

Winneconne - George Dodd, 82, of Winneconne, passed away on May 5, 2020, at The Waterford Assisted Living Center in Oshkosh, WI. George died the way he wanted to, being shot in the ass by a jealous husband while climbing through the bedroom window.

Due to the current safer at home order, a private graveside service for immediate family only was held at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh. A celebration for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Mueller Funeral Home in Winneconne.

George was born in Oshkosh on May 11, 1937. In 1958, George established a large dairy farm in Winneconne. He laughed and agreed that his farm was built on blood, sweat and beers. He loved to laugh, dance, tell funny stories and the occasional dirty joke.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ethel Lewis Dodd of Fisk; siblings, Tom Dodd of Fisk, Art Dodd of Larsen, Bill Dodd of Waukau, Ed Dodd of Oshkosh, John and Marion Dodd of Omro, Betty and Oscar Zarling of Oshkosh; brothers-in-law, John Kasper and Dennis Ewald both of Oshkosh; sister-in-law, Mary Dodd of Fisk; and son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Debra "Blondie" (Krueger) Dodd of Winneconne.

George is survived by five of his children, Julie (Mark) Ceelen of Butte des Morts, Steve (Debbie) Dodd of Winneconne, Susan Norris of Citra, FL, Gary Dodd and Amy Lucas of Butte des Morts, and Barbara Dodd of Neenah; two sisters, Evelynn Kasper and Dorothy Ewald both of Oshkosh; sister-in-law Joyce Dodd of Waukau; and a brother, Patrick Dodd of Fisk. He had seven grandchildren, Erin (Dustin) Reilly of Neenah, Jeremy Eake of Madison, Jake Dodd, Nick Dodd both of Winneconne, Jack Dodd and Betsy Schrader of Butte des Morts, Miriam Hallman, Elijah Hallman both of Neenah; and three great-grandchildren, Allie Dodd of Butte des Morts, and Sawyer Reilly, Madilyn Reilly both of Neenah. George is also survived by an enormous web of extended family, friends, and neighbors.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staffs of The Waterford and Heartland Hospice who cared for and loved George as their own family.

A celebration in honor of George will take place at a later date.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 6 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -