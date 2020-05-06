|
|
George Dodd
Winneconne - George Dodd, 82, of Winneconne, passed away on May 5, 2020, at The Waterford Assisted Living Center in Oshkosh, WI. George died the way he wanted to, being shot in the ass by a jealous husband while climbing through the bedroom window.
Due to the current safer at home order, a private graveside service for immediate family only was held at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh. A celebration for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Mueller Funeral Home in Winneconne.
George was born in Oshkosh on May 11, 1937. In 1958, George established a large dairy farm in Winneconne. He laughed and agreed that his farm was built on blood, sweat and beers. He loved to laugh, dance, tell funny stories and the occasional dirty joke.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ethel Lewis Dodd of Fisk; siblings, Tom Dodd of Fisk, Art Dodd of Larsen, Bill Dodd of Waukau, Ed Dodd of Oshkosh, John and Marion Dodd of Omro, Betty and Oscar Zarling of Oshkosh; brothers-in-law, John Kasper and Dennis Ewald both of Oshkosh; sister-in-law, Mary Dodd of Fisk; and son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Debra "Blondie" (Krueger) Dodd of Winneconne.
George is survived by five of his children, Julie (Mark) Ceelen of Butte des Morts, Steve (Debbie) Dodd of Winneconne, Susan Norris of Citra, FL, Gary Dodd and Amy Lucas of Butte des Morts, and Barbara Dodd of Neenah; two sisters, Evelynn Kasper and Dorothy Ewald both of Oshkosh; sister-in-law Joyce Dodd of Waukau; and a brother, Patrick Dodd of Fisk. He had seven grandchildren, Erin (Dustin) Reilly of Neenah, Jeremy Eake of Madison, Jake Dodd, Nick Dodd both of Winneconne, Jack Dodd and Betsy Schrader of Butte des Morts, Miriam Hallman, Elijah Hallman both of Neenah; and three great-grandchildren, Allie Dodd of Butte des Morts, and Sawyer Reilly, Madilyn Reilly both of Neenah. George is also survived by an enormous web of extended family, friends, and neighbors.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staffs of The Waterford and Heartland Hospice who cared for and loved George as their own family.
A celebration in honor of George will take place at a later date.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 6 to May 10, 2020