George Donald Louden
Mt. Vernon, IN - On Monday, November 16, 2020, former Omro resident, George Donald Louden began his next adventure in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, at the age of 91.
He was born on March 5, 1929, in Ravenna, Ohio, to Herman and Gladys Louden. He was a corporal in the United States Air Force where he served at bases in California and Alaska. After his military service, he attended interior design school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On November 21, 1949, he married Margaret Clarke Greenlees. They raised two children together, daughter Mary Louise and son John.
George was active in the EAA for many years and worked with the Civil Air Patrol in Neenah. He flew parachute jumpers for many years at the Drop Zone in Omro. He operated Sports Fiberglass Repair in Omro and was employed by Oshkosh Truck as a maintenance electrician. He was most happy piloting his many boats on the Fox River.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, and his daughter, Mary Louise. He is survived by his son, John, his sister Mary Louise Louden, six grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.
