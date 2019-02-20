Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Faith Community Church
Berlin, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Faith Community Church
Berlin, WI
George H. Snyder Obituary
Berlin - George Henry Snyder, age 69, of Berlin, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton.

He was born July 9, 1949, in Fort Wayne, IN, the son of Frederick and Margaret Weintritt Snyder. George was a 1967 graduate of Concordia High School in Fort Wayne and received a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education from Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, IL.

George was a Lutheran elementary school teacher. He loved playing golf and anything to do with cars...collecting, watching racing on TV and refurbishing old cars. George was a member of Faith Community Church in Berlin.

He is survived by his two daughters, Rachael (Matthew) Williams and Bethany (Nicholas) Gryfakis; four grandchildren, Gavin, Tessa, Ellia and Vivian; brother, Frederick (Sue) Snyder III; sister, Sue Halldorsson; niece, Paula (Jeff) Kanning; and nephew, Kenneth (Danielle) Snyder. George was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Thor Halldorsson; niece, Heidi Halldorsson; and nephews, Matthew Snyder and Steven Snyder.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Faith Community Church in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at Faith Community Church at 11:30 a.m., Rev. Ben Reiser officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Memorials may be directed to Berlin Public Library. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 20, 2019
