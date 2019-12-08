Resources
Oshkosh - George Jones, age 61, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 1, 2019 in Oshkosh. He was born in Tennessee on July 5, 1958 to the late Robert Russell Sr. and Jennie Mae Tate. On August 27, 2016, He married Tami Laabs-Jones.

George enjoyed playing darts and card games, spending time with his family and pets, watching the Packers and Brewers, BBQ grilling and bartending. He loved singing and dancing, helping others and making them laugh.

George is survived by his wife, Tami Laabs-Jones, sons Brandon and Billy Laabs, daughters Tara Laabs and Laura (Johnny) DeLap, brothers Johnny Ray (Pat) Davidson and Robert (Ruth) Russell, sisters Sandra (Steve) Smith and Janice Russell, and grandchildren Denote Crawford, Ava and Abel Laabs, and Hayden, Lily and Julius. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, a special nephew Robert (Wanda) Russell III, special friends Josh Hayes, Gregg Lux and David Mitchell. He will be especially missed by his dog Sir Louie and his cat Missy.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dewey and Daisy Honor

Services will be held at St. Andrews Lutheran Church (1100 E Murdock Ave) at 3:00 PM on December 14 with visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
