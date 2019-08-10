|
George Kleinschmit
Oshkosh - George Richard Kleinschmit, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away on Friday August 9, 2019. He lived life to the fullest, about one month shy of his 99th birthday. He was born on September 16, 1920, across the street from his life-long residence. Growing up during the Depression, he learned the value of dedication and hard work, passing these qualities onto his family. He started working at a young age to help support his family. George worked at an ice house, helped with the family dairy, worked at the family tavern and Sinclair gas station, later he worked briefly at Wisconsin Axle. Realized this wasn't his calling, he then went to work for Wisconsin Distributing as a foreman working with many relatives. He retired at age 57. Being a farmer at heart, George devoted all of his time to his true love-farming and his land. He enjoyed planting his garden, which typically consisted of 40-50 tomato plants each year. He formed many friendships through his tomato sales. On August 21, 1943, George married Violet Agnes Neustifter at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Oshkosh, WI, where they were members throughout their lives. They resided their entire lives in Oshkosh, where they raised their six children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet and son, Dale. He is survived by his children Donna (Michael) Bouchette, Jim (Tammi Dillman) Kleinschmit, Delores "Dee" (Tom Tillman) Madden, Doug (Colleen) Kleinschmit and Diane (Doug) Frees, and grandchildren, Christina (Joseph) Moubarak, Jennifer (John) Sebranek, Adam (Melissa) Kleinschmit, Heather (Casey) Hintz, Amanda Kleinschmit, Rachel (Matt) Laehn, Megan (Brett) Ware, McKenzie (Zach) Parrish and Alex (Leah Salzer) Madden, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Isabella, Andrei, Nolan, Paul, Henry, Ryland, Autumn, Colt , and another on the way. Funeral services for George will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1 pm at the Fiss & Bills Funeral Home at 865 S. Westhaven Drive. Oshkosh, WI 54904. Father Tom Long will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 am until the time of service. Committal services will be held at Ellenwood Cemetery in Oshkosh. His family would like to thank the staff of Parkview Health Center for the outstanding care and comfort they provided, especially Jim Decker for his daily visits during George's three month stay. A special thank you to all relatives and friends for their many visits over the years. Also a special recognition to George's close neighbors, Dan and Pat Davis, for all the love and support they shared.
