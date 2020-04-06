|
George R. Foster
Hancock - George R. Foster, age 86, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 22, 1933 in Hancock to Edward and Leta (Carlton) Foster. On March 8, 1957 he married Barbara J. Schupbach in Ontario, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2013.
George served his country in the United States Army. After serving his country he returned to Hancock where he worked in the papermills, delivered oil for Amoco Oil Company and owned and operated Foster's Spray Service. George also drove school bus for Bartram Bus Service and Nutrien Ag Solutions. George was a proud member of the Roger-Oestrich American Legion Post 343 of Hancock/Coloma. George loved his community and volunteered regularly at many local functions. He enjoyed bowling, being outdoors and hunting. George was a soft-spoken man with an affectionate smile. He will be sadly missed by his family and the entire community.
George is survived by his children: Mark (Kellie) Foster, West Allis, Jeanne Jordan, Tulsa, OK, Mitchell Foster, Delavan; grandchildren: Carla Fields, Tulsa, OK, Meghan Foster, Greenfield, Jamie Foster, Jenner, CA, Joshua Foster, Wind Lake, Travis Foster, Milwaukee, Allison Foster, Racine; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Henry, Charlotte and Ruby; his sister, Margerie Adam; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Roger Jordan, nephew, Shaun Weiss; sister, Phyllis and brothers, Carrol and Roy.
Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. George will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Hancock. A memorial service for George will be held at a later date. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements, please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to leave your online condolences with George's family.
