|
|
Oshkosh - George "Bud" Schaefer, Jr. age 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, November 25, 2019.
George was born December 5, 1930 in Oshkosh, WI to George and Viola (LaTour) Schaefer, SR.
George served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1952. He was united in marriage to Patricia A. Lautenschlager on June 21, 1951 in Washington.
George worked at Neenah Foundry for 17 years before becoming food and beverage manager at the Pioneer Inn for 5 years. On April 1, 1972, he purchased his own supper club; George's Gaslight Inn and with family and friends was successful for 35 years until his retirement in 2007. He was a real people pleaser. He loved to greet each and every one of his customers and most likely brighten their day with a joke or funny story.
George enjoyed bowling, cards, especially cribbage, and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Through his career he sponsored many baseball and bowling teams. He was a lifelong member of Oshkosh Elks 292.
George is survived by his wife Pat of 68 years, his children, Greg (Angie), Chris (Dennis) Stadler, Wendy (Gary) Gelhar, Lance (Cindy), Stephi (Phil) Netzer and Cory; grandchildren, Heidi (John) Jesse, Heather (Casey) Springer, Kelly (Eric) Alvarez, Ben Gelhar, Adam (Taryn) Netzer, Brandon (Ashley) Netzer, Danielle (Ryan) Beach, Athena, Nevada, Brett, and Brenna Schaefer. He is further survived by his step-grandchildren, Justin (Katie) Poeschl and Ross (Roxy) Poeschl; 12 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren, brothers-in-law Jerry (Jane) Lautenschlager, Duane Heinbigner and many friends.
George was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie, his sister Jackie Heinbigner and his great granddaughter Kera Alvarez.
Dad your hard work, kindness and dedication is an inspiration to us all. You are a living legend and will live on in our hearts forever. We'll miss you. Love, your family.
A private service will be held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019