George Williams
Oshkosh - George Williams, age 73, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born in Columbus, MS on January 31, 1946 the son of the late John and Mary (Gordon) Williams. On June 12, 1986 he married Leintine Brown in Chicago. George worked in construction for many years. He enjoyed singing and dancing. Sports were also important as he liked playing basketball with his children and bike riding. He was also known to play a lot of card and board games with them. George will be remembered for the love he had for his family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife, Leintine; children: James Lyons, Kenneth Brown, Heidine Williams, Wendy Fason, Kenway (Carmen) Williams, Joey Williams, Derrell (Tasha) Williams, Maxice Williams, Printiss Williams and LaToya Williams; 20 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brothers; John Oliver Williams, Franklin Eugene Williams, James (Carroll) Gales and Clinton (Lorna) Gales; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters: Annie Earl Williams and Mary Gordon.
A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Seefeld Funeral Home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019