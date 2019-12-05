Services
A J Holly & Sons Ltd
W 2290 Liberty St
Poy Sippi, WI 54967
(920) 987-5135
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmaus Ev. Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod
Poy Sippi, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmaus Ev. Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod
Poy Sippi, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Sattler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia M. Sattler


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia M. Sattler Obituary
Georgia M. Sattler, 88 formerly of Poy Sippi. Died Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at Patriot Place in Berlin.

She was born July 14, 1931 in Poy Sippi; daughter of the late Dale and Florence (Selle) Cotanch.

Georgia married John A. Sattler, Jr. on August 6, 1955 at United Methodist Church in Poy Sippi.

Along with her husband, John, they had a dairy farm in Poy Sippi until their retirement. Georgia enjoyed her time with her grandsons baking, making fudge and attending their sports. She also enjoyed writing letters and talking on the phone to her dear friends.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: James (Lisa) Sattler, Poy Sippi; grandsons: Jacob and Joseph Sattler, Poy Sippi, WI; brother: Gary (Beverly) Cotanch, Poy Sippi, WI and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, John, she was preceded in death by her infant children: Diane Joy and Brian Dale; brother: Cyril Cotanch; sisters and brothers-in-law: Alice (Gilbert) Pollack, Lyda (Charles) Lind, Marjorie (Frank) Muscavitch and Stella (Harvey) Wendt.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmaus Ev. Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Poy Sippi, WI with Reverend William Meier officiating. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Brushville Cemetery in the town of Bloomfield.

Holly Funeral Home in Poy Sippi is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -