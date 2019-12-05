|
Georgia M. Sattler, 88 formerly of Poy Sippi. Died Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at Patriot Place in Berlin.
She was born July 14, 1931 in Poy Sippi; daughter of the late Dale and Florence (Selle) Cotanch.
Georgia married John A. Sattler, Jr. on August 6, 1955 at United Methodist Church in Poy Sippi.
Along with her husband, John, they had a dairy farm in Poy Sippi until their retirement. Georgia enjoyed her time with her grandsons baking, making fudge and attending their sports. She also enjoyed writing letters and talking on the phone to her dear friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: James (Lisa) Sattler, Poy Sippi; grandsons: Jacob and Joseph Sattler, Poy Sippi, WI; brother: Gary (Beverly) Cotanch, Poy Sippi, WI and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, John, she was preceded in death by her infant children: Diane Joy and Brian Dale; brother: Cyril Cotanch; sisters and brothers-in-law: Alice (Gilbert) Pollack, Lyda (Charles) Lind, Marjorie (Frank) Muscavitch and Stella (Harvey) Wendt.
Funeral services will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmaus Ev. Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Poy Sippi, WI with Reverend William Meier officiating. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Brushville Cemetery in the town of Bloomfield.
Holly Funeral Home in Poy Sippi is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019