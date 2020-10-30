Gerald D PierottiOshkosh - Gerald D. Pierotti, age 84, of Oshkosh, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Chamberlain, SD as a result of an automobile accident. He was born in Lohrville, WI, on September 13, 1936 and was the son of the late David and Mabel (Schmackle) Pierotti. He married Judith M. Ames in Waukegan, IL, on August 2, 1958. Until the time of his retirement Jerry was employed by Oshkosh Truck Corporation. He was an avid hunter, extremely active for his age, was always willing to help, he loved meeting his friends for coffee in the morning and more than anything he enjoyed his nature walks and feeding the wildlife.Survivors include his wife; Judy Pierotti, of Oshkosh, one daughter; Jill (Ken) Gaschk, two grandchildren; Emily (Shayla) Trader, and Matthew Gaschk.He was preceded in death by one son; Jeffrey Pierotti.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive in Oshkosh with the Reverend Kevin Ripley officiating. Family and friends may call at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Berlin Conservation Club, Hunter's Safety Program. W898 White Ridge Road, P.O Box 303, Berlin, WI 54923.