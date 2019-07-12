|
|
Formerly of Poy Sippi - Gerald Douglas "Gary" Rew, age 76, formerly of Poy Sippi, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, IN.
Gary was born June 2, 1943, in Oshkosh, WI, the son of Lloyd S. and Helen L. Behnke Rew. He attended Berlin area schools and served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-64.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Gail Sayre; three children, Dennis Rew (Kelly Becker), Kim Rew (Rob), and Kay "Twinkle Toes" Rew; 7 grandchildren, Jason, Brandon, Payton, Asher, Michael, Jamie and Sarah; several great-grandchildren; his twin sister, Germaine (Norman "Hermie")Schwebs, sister, Sandy Anderson; brothers, Donovan (Donna) Rew, Phillip Rew (special friend, Hazel) , Broderick "Rick" Rew (special friend, Anne), and Wayne Rew; and several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by Gail's family; daughter, Jennifer Lathrop (Drake); and grandchildren, Brittnie, McKenzie, Rachael and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Dennis, James, and Harold Rew.
Visitation for Gary will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 7:00 p.m., with Rev. Ted Johansen officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 12 to July 14, 2019