1/1
Gerald LaPoint
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald LaPoint

Oshkosh - Gerald D. LaPoint, age 77, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on March 26, 1943 the son of the late Carvel and Dorothy (Eichman) LaPoint. Jerry was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. On June 2, 1983 he married Laura Lovegrove in Kenosha. He graduated with a bachelor's degree at Moody Bible College. In addition to providing many weddings and baptisms, he did many jobs including being a warehouse supervisor at Outboard Marine Corperation and working at casinos. He was an avid Packers fan. Jerry will be remembered for being a very Christian person and for having an open ear when people needed to talk.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Laura; children: Lory (Shawn) Stevens, Linda (Darwin) LaPoint-Buss, Brian LaPoint, Daniel (Wendy) Gray, Lisa Docter and Heather Gray; 21 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and life-long friend, Jim Gagnelius. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Voight; father, Carvel LaPoint; step-father, Ray Voight; son, Troy LaPoint; and sister, Judy Longsine.

A public graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, 100 W. Waukau Ave., Oshkosh.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved