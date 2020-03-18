|
|
Oshkosh - Gerald "Jerry" Lennop, age 63 passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin to the late Victor and Alvina (LaBuda) Lennop on December 1, 1956; the youngest of five children. He graduated from Goodrich High School where he was an incredible football player (all conference half back his Senior year.) Following graduation, he joined the Air Force. Jerry was a dedicated worker and recently retired from the Wisconsin Resource Center after many years of employment. While there, he had many friend ships with his co-workers.
Jerry had a quick wit and fun sense of humor, was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, loved to play golf, cook, fish and he had a love for animals. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family at the Wisconsin Dells, being part of his children's sporting events and was very proud of his three children.
Jerry is survived by his three children; daughters Lindsey (Tori) and Jenna; son, Jordan, the mother of his children Claudia, his sisters, Carol (Wayne) Bornick, Betsy (Rick) Sitte, brother Ed (Terri), sister-in-law, Diane Lennop and several nieces and nephews. He had a special place in his heart for his nephews, Schad Kulibert (Missy) and Luke Kulibert (Breanna)
He was preceded in death, by two other brothers, Donald and Victor "Vic" Jr. (Flo)
Per Jerry's request, private family services were held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020