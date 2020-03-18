Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Lennop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Lennop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" Lennop Obituary
Oshkosh - Gerald "Jerry" Lennop, age 63 passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin to the late Victor and Alvina (LaBuda) Lennop on December 1, 1956; the youngest of five children. He graduated from Goodrich High School where he was an incredible football player (all conference half back his Senior year.) Following graduation, he joined the Air Force. Jerry was a dedicated worker and recently retired from the Wisconsin Resource Center after many years of employment. While there, he had many friend ships with his co-workers.

Jerry had a quick wit and fun sense of humor, was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, loved to play golf, cook, fish and he had a love for animals. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family at the Wisconsin Dells, being part of his children's sporting events and was very proud of his three children.

Jerry is survived by his three children; daughters Lindsey (Tori) and Jenna; son, Jordan, the mother of his children Claudia, his sisters, Carol (Wayne) Bornick, Betsy (Rick) Sitte, brother Ed (Terri), sister-in-law, Diane Lennop and several nieces and nephews. He had a special place in his heart for his nephews, Schad Kulibert (Missy) and Luke Kulibert (Breanna)

He was preceded in death, by two other brothers, Donald and Victor "Vic" Jr. (Flo)

Per Jerry's request, private family services were held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -