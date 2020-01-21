Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Lake View Memorial Park
2786 Algoma Blvd
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Lake View Memorial Park Chapel,
2786 Algoma Blvd
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Straveler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Loyal "Joe" Straveler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Loyal "Joe" Straveler Obituary
Gerald "Joe" Loyal Straveler

Oshkosh - Gerald "Joe" Loyal Straveler, age 79, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. The funeral service for Gerald will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Lake View Memorial Park Chapel, 2786 Algoma Blvd Oshkosh, WI 54901. Rev. Brad Dokken will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Lake View Memorial Park with the burial to follow. The full obituary for Gerald will appear in Thursday's edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -