Gerald "Joe" Loyal Straveler
Oshkosh - Gerald "Joe" Loyal Straveler, age 79, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. The funeral service for Gerald will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Lake View Memorial Park Chapel, 2786 Algoma Blvd Oshkosh, WI 54901. Rev. Brad Dokken will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Lake View Memorial Park with the burial to follow. The full obituary for Gerald will appear in Thursday's edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020