Gerald M. Ruck
1944 - 2020
Gerald M. Ruck

Wautoma - Gerald M. Ruck, age 76, of Wautoma, formerly of Saxeville, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Patriot Place (formerly Silver Lake Manor) in Wautoma.

Gerald was born May 17, 1944 in Oshkosh, the son of Milton and Dorothy (Crowner) Ruck. He married Cheryl Albashian, they later divorced. He then married Marilu in 1990, she preceded him in death on November 10, 2001.

After high school graduation Gerry worked at Rockwell in Oshkosh until his retirement in 1991. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, building a house from time to time, and spending time with family and friends. Gerry was in various musical bands, including polka, and played his accordion at various events throughout his life. He raised his two children, having fun times with co-members of the Solo Parents and Fun Seekers clubs.

He is survived by his daughter, Becky (Aaron) Grimm, Wautoma; his grandchildren, Mitchell (Jason Cintron) Ruck, New York, Chelsea (Jared) Langenhorst, Colorado, Gabrielle Delzer, Berlin; his daughter-in-law, Lorie Ruck, Oshkosh; three brothers, Thomas (Diane) Ruck, Oshkosh, Richard (Diane) Ruck, Ohio, Donald (special friend, Sandy) Ruck of Oshkosh; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.

In addition to his wife Marilu, he was preceded in death by his parents, his son Daniel Ruck, and grandson David Ruck.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1pm in the Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center, Wautoma. Visitation will be held from 11am until the time of services. A gathering of friends and family will follow at Grimm's Bar & Grill, Wautoma. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with Gerald's family.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center
NOV
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center
