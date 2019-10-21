Resources
Oshkosh - Gerald J. Noe, age 92, of Oshkosh, died on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Park View Health Center. He was born on June 3, 1927 in Oshkosh a son of Leo and Mayme Wilson Noe. On September 25, 1948 he married Geraldine Gutsmeidl in Oshkosh. She preceded him in death in 2000.

He served his country in the United States Navy from 1945 until 1946. He loved playing softball and was a longtime member of the Mueller Shell team, and was inducted into the Oshkosh Softball Hall of Fame in 1995. He was an original Hi-Holder and enjoyed playing dartball and fishing.

He is survived by his sons Tom(Barb) Noe, Ron Noe, David(Lisa) Noe, his daughter Joni Stutz, twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, his brother Donald Noe, and his twin sister Geraldine Cervenka.

He was preceded in death by his wife, four brothers, Clarence, Leo, Carlton, Harold and three sisters Leone Penzenstadler, Esther Lorenz, Ethel Lemke, one grand-daughter Jennifer Stutz, and a son-in-law Jim Stutz.

Private family services will be held.

The family would like to thank the staff at Park View Health Center- Prairieside South, and Aurora Medical Center 2 West for their care of Gerald and support of the family.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
