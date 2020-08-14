Oshkosh - Gerald "Jerry" R. Hawley, age 81, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home. Jerry was born to the late William and Esther (Wolf) Hawley on February 3, 1939 in Oshkosh, WI. He married the love of his life Donna Schmidt on September 18, 1954; they were married 62 years before her passing in 2018. Growing up, he loved baseball and softball, which he played in high school. Later in life, there was not a sport he did not enjoy watching. Jerry became interested in printing in high school and worked for Castle Pierce Printing Co. for over 40 years, he was very proud of his work. Jerry enjoyed monthly breakfasts with co-worker/friends which he looked forward to in his retirement.Dad loved fishing with his friends and teaching his children and grandchildren to fish, as well. He was a man with much knowledge not afraid to share with all ages or learn from any age. He learned to turkey hunt from a "young man" and passed on what he learned to his family. He loved to deer hunt with his sons and grandchildren, sharing a lifetime of stories of being in the woods. He loved watching his children and grandchildren in sports: everything from baseball, football, and soccer, spending many games cheering and coaching from the bleachers. He loved going to dance recitals or watching a special routine. Family was very important to Jerry; he tried very hard to spend his life providing support and building loving relationships with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.The family would like to thank the neighbors, friends and relatives who helped to make years of his life better. Jerry will be sadly missed by all.Jerry is survived by his four children, Cathy Cartwright, Cheryl (Kevin) Messerschmidt, Terry (Tracy) Hawley and Richard (Lynn) Hawley; grandchildren, Lisa (Matthew) Pennau, Erica (Steve) Greis, Adrienne (Collin) Hayes, Mike (Tiffany) Messerschmidt, Matt (Renee) Messerschmidt, Josh (Shonda) Messerschmidt, Mitchell Hawley, Sam Hawley and Erica Szesterniak; sister, Jane (Carlton) Weber; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hawley, and son-in-law, Dr. Ken Cartwright.Due to the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to hold a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Otter Street Fishing Club (1204 Ceape Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54901) in honor of Jerry.