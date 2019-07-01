|
Geraldine A. "Gerry" Birkholz
West Bend - Geraldine A. "Gerry" Birkholz, age 94 years, of West Bend, took her final journey home to the Lord on June 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Gerry was born on March 21, 1925 in Omro, WI to the late August and Elizabeth (nee Kersten) Birkholz. Gerry graduated from Omro High School and later from Ripon College. She did her graduate work at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Colorado.
Gerry taught English for 40 years, starting her career in 1947 in the Westfield School District. From 1949 to 1953 she taught in the North Fond du Lac School District, teaching dramatics at Roosevelt Jr. High in Fond du Lac from 1953-1958. In 1958, Gerry began teaching in the West Bend School District, retiring in 1987. She also was a Dramatics Coach, Forensics Coach, as well as the East Girls Golf Coach from 1972 - 1987. Gerry was also involved with the UW-Madison intern program.
Gerry was the only surviving charter member of Grace Lutheran Church in Omro and a current member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church and their Senior Choir, Orchestra, and Missionary League (LWML). She was also a member of the Mayor's Beautification Committee, West Bend Columns, Washington County Volunteers, Musical Masquers and Children's Theater, the National Education Association (NEA), the West Bend Education Association (WBEA) and the Washington County Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed traveling the globe, visiting over 40 countries. She also sailed on the QE II, and flew on the Concorde. Gerry was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger Fan.
Gerry is survived by three nieces, Amy (Gene) Kriener of Burlington, Rebecca (Ed) Strey of Omro, and Elizabeth (Joseph) Bothe of Milwaukee; two nephews, Mark (Jessica) Birkholz of Milwaukee, and Henry Clement of Beloit; along with 13 great-nieces and nephews; eight great-great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Maynard (Lois) Birkholz and twin brother Gerald (Joan) Birkholz; and niece & Godchild, Sue Clement.
Funeral services in remembrance of Geraldine will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 809 S. 6th Ave., West Bend. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of service. Burial at will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Omro Cemetery in Omro, WI.
Memorials to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church (West Bend), West Bend Columns, Grace Lutheran Church (Omro), or Bethesda Home (Watertown) would be appreciated.
The Myrhum Patten Miller and Kietzer Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Gerry's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 1 to July 2, 2019