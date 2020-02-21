Services
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church
216 West South Park
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church
216 West South Park
Geraldine G. (Geri) Basler


1928 - 2020
Geraldine G. (Geri) Basler Obituary
Geraldine G. (Geri) Basler

Oshkosh - Geraldine G. (Geri) Basler

God's hand took one of his earthly angels when Geri Basler passed peacefully away on the evening of February 19, 2020. Geri's hand was held by her daughter, Linda, as she made this journey.Geri was born in the family home on January 26, 1928 in Winneconne, Wisconsin. She was the eldest daughter of John C. and Magdalena (Faust) Yost. Her church and spiritual life were very important to her. Her devout membership culminated at St. Jude the Apostle.

She was, and remains, dedicated to her family. She left an everlasting imprint on their hearts and has been their mainstay and hero. Her model of acceptance, encouragement, goodness and love connect and bridge them forward forever.

Geri worked as a secretary for Oshkosh B' Gosh and then for many years as a secretary for the Maintenance Department for the Oshkosh Area School District. Upon this initial retirement she returned to the workforce and enjoyed her experience as an elementary aide. Her volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul provided her another opportunity to be of service to others.

Geri's loss is felt by her children - Kurt (Sherry) Basler, Jeffrey Basler and Linda Nack; five grandchildren - Marcus, Kara, Collin, Larissa and Sean; and one great grandchild - Trace. She is also survived by one brother John (Betty) Yost, one sister Gertie (Rudy) Schiller and a host of nieces and nephews; and a dear friend Cliff Bunks. She was preceded in death by her parents, bothers Lawrence, Charles, Clarence and a sister Marciel.

A Memorial Mass for Geri will be held on Monday February 24, at 11:00 AM in St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (216 West South Park) with the Rev. Louis Golamari and Deacon Pat Gelhar officiating. burial will be in Winneconne Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the our of services.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Dar and the caregivers at Eden Meadows, especially Mary, and the Generations group for their assistance, kindness and care during Geri's transitional journey.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
