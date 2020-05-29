Geraldine HeinzlOshkosh - Geraldine L. Heinzl, age 87, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully, with her daughter at her side, at Aurora Medical Center, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Gerry was born on April 5, 1933, to Gerald and Helen Wenrich. She was married to Dean Heinzl on June 7, 1952. Gerry enjoyed crafts of all kinds, especially painting and decorating birdhouses. Gerry was loved by all who met her.Survivors include her children: Vickie Fuller, Janet (Charlie) Beard, Joey (Becky) Heinzl, Katrina Black; her grandchildren: Jason (Becky) Fuller, Michelle (Carl) Kronberg, Angela (Scott) Whitaker, Becca (Dave) O'Neil, Scott (Megan) Heinzl, Melissa (Patrick) Shad, Jessie Black, and Zeb (Laurie) Black; her great-grandchildren: Emily, Logan, Mavis, Kayla (Alex), Alexandria, Zayla, Zora, Bria, Keagan, Raymond, and Meta; her great, great-grandchildren: Emiliano and Zavier; her brother, Raymond Wenrich; sisters: Charlotte Bodenheimer, Audrey Steinert, and Marlene Hannes; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Geraldine in death are her beloved husband Dean Heinzl; her parents, Gerald and Helen Wenrich; her sister, Shirley Eiler; her brothers-in-law: George Bodenheimer, Dennis Hannes, and Jack Steinert; her sister-in-law, Vivian Wenrich; her niece, Sandra Jungwirth; her great-nephew, Brent; and her life-long friend, Jean Hielsberg.A family celebration of Gerry's life will be held at a later date.A special thank you goes out to the staff on 3 West at Aurora Medical Center and the Aurora Hospice workers who kindly and professionally cared for Gerry during her final days.Gerry will be missed, remembered and loved every day.