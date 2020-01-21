|
Geraldine Jacobson
Oshkosh - Geraldine Katherine Jacobson, nee Shrock, age 82, passed away at Evergreen in Oshkosh with family by her side on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born in the Town of Warren, Waushara County, on August 18, 1937, the daughter of the late Simon and Delephine (Disterhaft) Shrock. Geraldine was raised in the Catholic Faith and the Rosary. On October 29, 1955 she married Rexford Hans Jacobson at St. Mary Catholic Church in Redgranite, WI. They were blessed with 56 years of marriage and had six children together. Rex passed away on November 15, 2011. Geraldine was a devoted employee at the Reeve Memorial Bookstore in UW-Oshkosh for many years and enjoyed spending time with her previous co-workers. She was a wonderful homemaker who lovingly cooked many favorites, especially biscuits, chicken noodle soup, and cakes and pies. She also enjoyed knitting and created many sweaters, scarves, slippers and Afghans. Geraldine will be remembered for her collection of angels, and for being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, godmother, aunt and friend. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and spending time at the cabin.
Geraldine is survived by her children: Richard (Laura) Jacobson, Roxane Jacobson, Jeffery (Karen) Jacobson and Tammy (Benjamin) Brinkman; grandchildren: Shawn Marcellis, Jeremy Jacobson, Kenlin (Nate) Grams, Kelly (D.J.) Hinz and Amber (Benjamin) Krumenauer; great-grandchildren: Parker and Addison Grams, Olivia Hinz; and Cayden, Gage and Niles Krumenauer; sister, Marcella Schneider; brothers: Victor (Diana) Shrock and Michael Shrock; brother and sister-in-law: Marvin Jacobson and Joan Giese; and nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex; her parents; sons: Daniel and DuWayne Jacobson; brothers: Lawrence and Vincent Shrock; sister: Mary Ann Rockholt; brothers-in-law: Kenny Jacobson, Arnold "Scotty" Skottet and Roman Schneider; and sisters-in-law: Betty Lou Skottet and Betty Jacobson; and Rex's parents, Richard and Alva Jacobson.
A visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Rosary at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Seefeld Funeral Home. Services will continue on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Jude the Apostle, ST. VINCENT SITE, 1225 Oregon St. Oshkosh, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh. Memorials in Geraldine's name may be given directly to St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 519 Knapp St., Oshkosh, WI 54902 or Franciscan Courts, 815 S. Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI 54904.
The family extends a special Thank You to all the care givers who accompanied Geraldine through her journey: Ashley and staff with Ascension at Home Hospice, Evergreen Care Staff, Life Enrichment Staff and wonderful Transport Drivers.
Geri's love has made it so hard to let go.
