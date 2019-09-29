|
Geraldine M. Helms
Greenville - Geraldine Mae Helms, 86, Greenville, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1932, in Oshkosh to the late Raymond and Stephanie (Yanko) Donner. She attended St. Peter grade school and graduated in 1951 from Oshkosh High School. Geraldine was united in marriage to Gerald Helms on January 21, 1956, in New London. Geraldine enjoyed crafting most notably cross-stitch, embroidery and sewing quilts. She never passed up a good crossword puzzle or a book to read. She took delight in watching the ID channel while cross stitching. Geraldine was popular with the QVC company. She loved to travel the states with her husband at the wheel in their RV. Geraldine took joy in their numerous trips to Ireland. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Geraldine is survived by her husband, children Mark (Kim) Helms of Seymour, Mary Helms of Omro, grandchildren Marni Helms (Mike), Heidi (Rob) Johnson, Andrew Helms (Emily) and Ian (Caroline), Colin (Natalie), Conor Gosling, great-grandchildren Alex, Tyger, Cadence, Reagan, James, Ava, Natalie and Andrew Jr. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other family members.
Memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI 54911. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Geraldine's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 29, 2019