Geraldine Sponable
Oshkosh - Geraldine M. Sponable (nee Nelson), age 81, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home with her husband by her side. She was born in Fox Lake on December 28, 1937, the daughter of the late Lester and Florence Nelson. She graduated from Fox Lake High School in 1955. On October 14, 1988 she married the love of her life, Glenn Sponable, in Berlin. Geraldine was a dedicated waitress, serving members of the Berlin community at Town and Country for 20 years and Main St. Restaurant for 10 years. Her love for polka bands and dancing couldn't go unnoticed. Road trips and the occasional casino visit were also enjoyed. She took pride in making sure her hair, nails, and outfits were perfect. She will be remembered for her love of spending time with her family.
Geraldine is survived by her husband of 30 years, Glenn; children: William "Bill" (Lorie) Radke, Brian Radke, Brenda (Ken Jr.) Richardson; step-children; Glenn (Zina) Sponable and Julie Sauer; grandchildren: Cassandra (Derek) Stahl, Samantha (Fiancé, Andy Budnik) Radke, Rachel Radke, William Radke Jr., Rachel Sauer, Rebekah Sauer, Crystal (J.J.) Rodencal, Gloria Sanque, Victoria Sanque, Jessica Cross; great-grandchildren: Benson Stahl, baby boy Stahl on the way, Jadia Rodencal, Jasmine Rodencal, Josiah Rodencal, Xaniah McMcan, Kiana Pacheco, Liana Register, Joshua Cross, Easton Harris, Lia Harris; siblings: Lois Babros, David (Jan) Nelson, Roger (Rhonda) Nelson, Warren (Ruth) Nelson, Sandy (Richard) Hollnagel, Dan (Colleen) Nelson and Rick (Jean) Nelson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jean Muse and Diana Jablonski; brother, Wayne Nelson; and brother-in-law, Ron Barbos, and ex-husband of 20 years, Jerome Radke.
It was Geraldine's wish to have a private family service. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later time.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 27, 2019