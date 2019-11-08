|
Oshkosh - Geralyn (Lyn) A. Seraphine died peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1954, to Chester and Geraldine Seraphine. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1972. Following high school, she studied art at the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh. Lyn began a long career in the travel industry with Execu-Travel, later moving to the travel department of McKinsey & Company in Chicago where she was employed for nearly 20 years.
She is survived by her brother, Alan (Judy) Seraphine; nephews, Kristofor (Susan) Seraphine, Anthony Seraphine, Michael (Heather) Seraphine, Matthew (Kathryn) Seraphine, and Ethan Bathke; nieces, Ella Bathke and Maelynn Seraphine; her aunt, Marlene Dega, and cousins Vicki Christman, Laurie Grable and Jim Dega. She is also survived by her sweet dog, Lizzie. She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Geraldine Seraphine; brother, Timothy Seraphine; sister-in-law, Jean Seraphine; and niece, Michelle (Seraphine) Bathke.
Lyn was a beautiful person. She loved to travel and had a wonderful eye for photography; you would often see Lyn with a camera in her hand. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was quick with a smile or a laugh and never said no to a glass of wine.
She has touched many lives and was greatly loved. She will be missed. Private family services will be held.
Lyn was an animal lover. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to an animal rescue or humane society of your choice in her name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019