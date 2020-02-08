|
|
Ginny (Virginia) Wojtowski
Oshkosh - Ginny (Virginia) Wojtowski, 71 of Oshkosh, WI, died in the loving company of her husband and sons, on February 5, 2020. Ginny was born April 9, 1948, in Paxton, IL to Frank Vilski and Betty (Pritzl) Vilski. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gary Wojtowski. Ginny and Gary married in Heidelberg, Germany, on September 6, 1969, while Gary served in the military and Ginny worked as a Registered Nurse in the military hospital.
Ginny was a natural healer, serving as a Registered Nurse for over 35 years at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh, WI. She passionately donated her time to causes that served those in need, working in several hospice, emotional support, and meal programs in her community. Ginny was a dedicated supporter of her church and an engaged member of St. Mary's in Winneconne WI. She was proud to volunteer years of service to the EAA's medical building during the organization's annual Fly-In and served as a board member for the Butte des Morts Historical Society and Springbrook Sportsmen's Club. She always welcomed visitors into her home and loved to host a gathering; big or small. Ginny was pa¬ssionate about her grandchildren and could always be counted on to support their accomplishments.
Ginny is survived by her children, Andrew (Amy) Wojtowski of Oshkosh, WI; Nickolas (Rebekah) Wojtowski of Winneconne, WI; siblings, Beverly Belleau of Naples, FL; Sharon (Gary) Gring of East Berlin, PA; Gerald (Debra) Vilski of Tomahawk, WI; grandchildren, Perrion Wojtowski, Isaiah Wojtowski, Mason Wojtowski, Alaina Wojtowski, Chloe Wojtowski, Nathanael Wojtowski.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Vilski; mother, Betty Vilski, of Hawkins, WI; brother, Edward Vilski, of Oshkosh, WI; and sister, Connie Wojtyna, of Phoenix, AZ.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 14 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Fr. Tom Long and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Burial will follow in the Winneconne Cemetery.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020