Gladys Mae Miller



Redgranite - Gladys Mae Miller (nee Putskie), age 79 of Redgranite, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Gladys was born January 28, 1941 in Waushara County, near Spring Lake, a daughter of Ervin and Thresa Gustke Putzkie. She married Walter L. Miller, Sr. on May 20, 1961 at Fairburn, rural Berlin. Walter preceded Gladys in death June 1, 2017 after 56 years of marriage.



Gladys was raised in Redgranite, and was a graduate of the Wautoma High School. She was employed at the Berlin Foundry for 25 years as a core finisher, and had previously worked at the Chicago Pickle Factory in Redgranite. She enjoyed rummaging, puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, and the News. She loved taking pictures with her Kodak camera. Most of all, Gladys loved being with and doing things with her family.



Survivors include her daughter, Robin Niles of rural Redgranite; 2 sons, Wally (Sheila) Miller of Redgranite, and Greg Miller of Combined Locks; 3 grandchildren, Justin (Rae) Miller, Kasi (Hunter) Miller, and Logan Niles, all of Redgranite; 3 great-grandchildren, Nova and Deegan Soda and Maddox Miller, all of Redgranite; a brother, Leo Putzkie of Peshtigo; other relatives, and dear friends.



In addition to her husband, Wally, Gladys was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, Grace Stelter and Rose McWilliams, and a brother, Arden Putzkie.



Graveside Services for Gladys Mae Miller will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mark's Catholic Cemetery in Redgranite. (The Cemetery is located on County Highway EE north of Redgranite, across from Tommy's Roadhouse Tavern, just past the Prison.) Please meet directly at the Cemetery.



Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials will be appreciated in Gladys' Memory in place of flowers and may be sent to the Gladys Miller Family C/O Ruminski Funeral Home P. O. Box 16 Redgranite, WI 54970.



The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the Miller Family with Arrangements. (920) 566-2313









