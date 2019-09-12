|
Gladys Meyer
Oshkosh - Gladys Meyer, 76, was born on August 5, 1943 and passed away on August 28, 2019. Being a woman of faith, she heard God say, "Welcome home my child, well done."
Gladys was born on August 5, 1943, in Green Lake County, WI to Sherley and Nellie Smith Gibbs. She would tell great stories of growing up in Princeton, WI. Whether it was getting into mischief with her brother Harold and sisters, Lorna and Linda, double dating with friends or enjoying the great pies their mom made, she always had a smile when she talked about her memories.
Gladys married Herb Pintsch on July 18, 1964. They had two children, Herb Jr. and Susie. As an adult Gladys lived in Janesville where she raised her family, then moved to Oshkosh to live out the rest of her life. She worked at Oshkosh B'Gosh, then Bemis. On the day of her retirement she threw away her alarm clock, she was sleeping in.
Gladys married Harold Meyer on August 2, 1987. They enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Harold's health became poor and Gladys faithfully took care of him until his passing on September 29, 2002.
Gladys would tell you her greatest accomplishments were her two children. Her son, Herb Pintsch Jr., was born in 1965 and was in the Marine Corps for 21 years and resided in Reno, Nevada. Her daughter, Susanna Pintsch, was born in 1966 and worked at Oshkosh B'Gosh for 22 years. Unfortunately, Susanna passed away from breast cancer on April 26, 2010. Gladys missed her dearly.
Anyone who met Gladys knew that if there was a Packer, Brewer, Bucks or Badger game on she was watching the game cheering them on; Especially the Packers. Everyone knew she was a fan as she had green and gold memorabilia hanging everywhere. If they were winning, she was yelling, if they were losing, she was pacing. She loved Wisconsin sports!
Gladys we will miss you and we thank you for all the great memories.
Gladys is survived by her son, Herb Pintsch Jr. of Reno, NV, sister Linda Schultz (Allen) or Princeton, WI. brother Harold Gibbs (Jan) of Charlevoix, MI and great friend and caretaker, Terri Rugg of Oshkosh, WI.
Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service.
What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 12, 2019