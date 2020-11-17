Oshkosh - Glen C. Douma, age 68, passed away November 14, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh. Glen was Born to the late Auke and Evelyn Ruth Douma on June 29, 1952. Glen was a dairy farmer near Waupun for 13 years. He spent time working as an Auctioneer and in Real Estate. He was also a talented songwriter, recording two albums. He enjoyed gardening, taking care of his birds, watching western shows and was an avid Packer and Brewer fan.Glen is survived by his three children Judah (Mariana), Levi, and Layla Douma; grandson, Josiah; and siblings Randal Douma, Leon Douma, Darrel Douma, Marla Slinger, Diane Vandezande, Janna Mittelstaedt, Wanda Bartz, and Brenda Grab.In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his older brother Larry Douma.A visitation will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Celebration of life will be held later next year.