Services
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Resources
Glenda Lesniak

Glenda Lesniak Obituary
Berlin - Glenda Lesniak, age 76, of Berlin, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

She was born September 12, 1942, in Franksville, in Racine County, WI, the daughter of Glenn and Lenore Voeltner Wuske. She was a 1960 graduate of Berlin High School. Glenda earned her CNA certificate from Moraine Park Technical College. On May 23, 1987, she was united in marriage to Ronald Lesniak. Glenda had been employed as a bartender at several area establishments. She also worked for Brookside Coatings, Swenson Corp, C.C.L.S., C.H.N. and for several years at American House in Berlin. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin. During her lifetime she enjoyed dart and pool leagues, traveling and casino trips, and liked to hear Danny O'Donnell songs, having traveled to several of his concerts.

She is survived by a son, James (Jamie) Luchinski; daughter, Julie (Victor) Gonzales; grandchildren, Levi (Nathan) Luchinski, Cody Luchinski, Nate Luchinski, Scott (Charlene) Schmude Jr., Jonathan Schmude (fiancée, Stephanie) and Ashley O'Kon; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, on June 20, 1987; daughter, Dawn O'Kon; parents; brothers, William, Robert and Myrle Wuske; sister, Luella (Warren) Boese; and a nephew, Keith Boese.

Funeral services for Glenda will be held on Friday, August 23, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church, Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
