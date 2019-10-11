|
Glendon Dale Kok
- - Glendon Dale Kok, 68, of Sun City passed away October 5, 2019. Glen was born and raised on his family farm in Markesan, WI. After graduating from Markesan High School in 1968, he stayed in the area. He worked for Glover Metal Buildings for over 30 years.
On June 29, 1985, he married his true love, Roselyn, and gained his daughters Haley & Polly.
After enduring enough Wisconsin winters, and raising his family, he and Roz moved to the sunny golf courses of Sun City, AZ. They spent 17 wonderful years enjoying golf, travel, friends and their grandkids.
Glen will be remembered for his easygoing attitude, and acceptance of others. Glen's patience was admirable.
Glen loved his family and friends and his Green Bay Packers. To honor that, we ask that you wear your Packer gear to the services.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. with services at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home, 201 E Jefferson St., Waupun, WI. Interment to follow at The Brandon Cemetery on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Janet Kok, daughter Tracey, and father in laws Richard Pfeffer and Kenneth Restall.
He is survived by his wife Roselyn "Roz" Kok; children Matthew Kok (Irene), Toby Kok, Haley Hutton, Polly Looper (Lance); brothers Duane Kok (Sally), Jerry Kok (Deb), Dennis Kok (Jackie) & Doug Kok; sisters Diane Ferendale (Lee), Linda Hardesty (Chuck), Valerie Bille (Ken), Kathy Dornfeld (Dean) and Renee Theryl (Ron); grandchildren Samantha, Alyssa, Nicholas, Matula, Ava, Silas, Miles, Sage, Carver, Harrison, Nico & Trace and little knotheads Vinny & Yoko. Glen was son-in-law and beloved caregiver to Roz's mom, Dollie Pfeffer.
Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019