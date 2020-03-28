|
|
Gloria Ann Prellwitz, age 90, of Berlin, died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Matthews on Irish Road in Neenah.
She was born July 24, 1929, in Berlin, the daughter of Sylvester and Agatha Zeleske Polakowski. Gloria was a 1947 graduate of Berlin High School. On April 21, 1951, she was united in marriage to Milton Prellwitz at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Berlin. In Gloria's early years she worked as a roller skating carhop at Berlin's A&W, then worked for WI Telephone Co., J.C. Penny Co., Schultz Bros. and Sand Knit. She enjoyed crocheting, growing plants and flowers, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Berlin.
Gloria is survived by her son, James Prellwitz; daughters, Debra (Dennis) Kramer and Bonnie (Michael) Gilliland; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Donna) Polakowski; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; son, Gary; brother, Robert Polakowski; and sisters, Jeannine Happersett and Barbara Pape.
Private family services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel with Father David Greenfield officiating. Interment will be in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank Matthew's of Irish Road and Generations Home Care and Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Gloria. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020