Gloria J. HansenWisconsin Rapids - Gloria J. Hansen, age 74, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.Her Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will precede the service from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M. on Monday. Burial will be on Tuesday, July 21 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oshkosh, WI. Those attending visitation and Mass are asked to wear a cloth face covering and practice social distancing measures.Gloria was born March 6, 1946 in Oshkosh, WI to Jerome and Marcella (Ruland) Warner. She graduated from Lourdes Academy in Oshkosh in 1964 and married Wayne Hansen on October 9, 1965. She began her working career at the Oshkosh City Assessors Office where she worked for four years and later as a secretary at UW-Oshkosh for 13 years before moving to Wisconsin Rapids in 1994.After her retirement, Gloria was active with the Grand Rapids Lions Club for 25 years, serving as both secretary and treasurer during that time. She and Wayne enjoyed several motorcycle trips including to Alaska, Banff and Jasper Canada, Yellowstone National Park, and Northern Wisconsin. Her flower garden also gave her great joy.Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Marcella and Jerome S. Warner. She is survived by her dedicated husband Wayne; son, Jerome Hansen of California; daughter, Lisa Hansen Johnson (Tyrone) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two grandchildren: Kayleen Freeman of Oshkosh, WI and Derek Freeman of Rice Lake, WI; and great grandchild, Nolan Samualson of Rice Lake, WI. She is further survived by her four beloved sisters: Lenore VanderLoop (Robert), Marsha Schneider (James, deceased), Julie Warner Burr (Michael), and Janet Warner Elsinger (Robert), along with numerous nieces and nephews.Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, WI is honored to be assisting the family.The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, especially nurse Cindy Schilling and her assistant Meghan, and Dr. Claire Natividad for their loving care of her during her illness.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 750 10th Ave. So., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495.