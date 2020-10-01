1/1
Gloria J. Mathers
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria J. Mathers

Green Lake, WI - Gloria Jeanne Mathers, age 92, of Green Lake, WI, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her home.

Gloria was born November 22, 1927, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frederick and Blanche E. (Taylor) Hatch. She graduated from Naperville High School and went on to attend college at North Central College and UW-Oshkosh. In 1948, Gloria married James Ray Mathers after meeting him in a corn field while he was working for Dekalb Seed Corn Company. They were married in Hollywood, CA on The Bride & Groom show, a live radio program, after winning a contest sponsored by a Chicago radio station.

Gloria enjoyed being active in different associations, the Dartford Education Club, Brooklyn Bells, Swimnastics, and the Green Lake Festival of Music. A homemaker and active partner in farming with her husband and family, she also enjoyed reading and writing poetry. She recently published a book of her collected poems and short stories. Gloria enjoyed education and loved to dress well. She also loved music of all kinds, but especially jazz. She sang in several local choirs. She loved walking, whether it be on a country road or Florida beach. One of her ways of showing her love was cooking delightful meals for friends, family and guests.

Survivors include her five children, Stephen Ray (Rande) Mathers of Granbury, TX, Karen Jeanne (Michael) Lehner of Princeton, WI, Ronald Frederick (Cindy) Phoenix, AZ, Jeremy James (Annette) Mathers of Tinley Park, IL and Robert Alan (Rosie) Mathers of Menomonee Falls, WI; eight grandchildren, Joshua (Natalie) Mathers, Bree (Eric) Blazak, Zachary Mathers, Micah (Sarah) Lehner, Nathan (Christina) Lehner, Andrew (Kristel) Lehner and Jena, Lindsay, Lauren, Cathryn, Derek, Kirstin and David Mathers; 12 great-grandchildren, Spinnaker and Eliza Blazak, Avery and Aubri Mathers, Vera, Simone, Margot, Sadie, Maxwell, August, Leo and Leroy Lehner; one brother, Eldon H. (Madeline) Hatch of Naperville, IL; one sister, Joyce W. Booth of Jupiter, FL; one sister-in-law, Pat Mathers of Galesburg, IL and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Blanche E. Hatch; husband, James Ray Mathers and grandson, Skylar Mathers.

A private funeral service for Gloria will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971 with Pastor Gary Zacharias officiating. You may view a livestream of Gloria's funeral at 11:00 am at www.butzinmarchant.com. If you are unable to view the livestream, the complete video will be posted here after the funeral service has concluded. A private family interment will follow at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake, WI. A memorial is being established in her name.

Gloria's family will be having a Celebration of Life in her honor sometime in 2021.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral service
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved