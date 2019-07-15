|
|
Gloria Rozek
Berlin - Gloria Jean Rozek, age 70, of Berlin, Wisconsin, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Gloria was born on June 6, 1949, in Oshkosh, to John and Bernice (Nolte) Born. She was a 1967 graduate from Oshkosh West High School.
On February 7, 1970 she was united in marriage to David Rozek at St. John the Baptist Church in Montello, Wisconsin.
Gloria enjoyed crafting, gardening, feeding the birds, playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles, playing board games with her family, her cats, and raising prize roses. She looked forward to her annual Herrschner's craft shopping trip that included four generations of family. She worked at the Pioneer Inn and Oshkosh B'gosh in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She moved on to working at Kwik Trip and Piggly Wiggly in Berlin, Wisconsin. Prior to retirement she worked for James Karamitis CPA and James Simmons CPA. In retirement, Gloria enjoyed volunteer work and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, David, one daughter, Tammy (Dennis) Weeks, one son, Joseph (Amber) Rozek, four grandchildren, Justin Knappenberger, Alyssa (Jerry) Vang, Aubree Rozek, and Ariana Rozek, two great-grandchildren, Macy Vang and Vylet Vang. She is further survived by one brother, Fred (Marcia) Born, sister-in-law Fran Born, brothers-in-law Daniel (Carrie) Rozek and Mark Rozek, several nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by one daughter Wendy, her parents John and Bernice Born, mother and father-in-law Lawrence and Alice Rozek, brothers Les Hammond and Robert Born, sister Emma Dillman, and sister-in-law Karen Born.
Visitation will be held Friday July 19th from 4pm-7pm with a prayer service and rosary at 6:45pm at Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home 116 S. Adams Ave. Berlin, WI. Visitation will continue Saturday July 20th from 9am-10am also at Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 10:30am at All Saints Catholic Church, N8566 State Road 49 Berlin, Wisconsin with Pastor David Greenfield officiating. Burial will take place at Saint Michael's Cemetery. A fellowship luncheon to follow at All Saints Catholic Parish Hall.
The family would like to thank ThedaCare At Home and Hospice Care, Sister Michaeleen, Pastor David Greenfield, friends and neighbors for their support and generosity.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 15 to July 16, 2019