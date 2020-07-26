Gordon E. Schonscheck



Omro - Gordon E. Schonscheck, age 85, of Omro, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.



A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Due to COVID the family has suggested wearing a mask. A private funeral service will be held and burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Poygan.



A full obituary will be in the Wednesday edition.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store