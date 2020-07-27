Gordon Edwin Schonscheck
Omro - Gordon Edwin Schonscheck, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior early Sunday morning, July 26, 2020.
Gordy graduated from Winneconne High School in 1954 and married his high school sweetheart, Donna Jean, on November 26, 1955. They lived their entire 64 years of marriage on the family farm. Gordy's passion for farming was evident by his service of 14 years on the Board of Directors of the Larsen Co-op, as well as many years serving Winnebago FS Co-op and Farm Bureau. He was honored to have his family farm chosen to co-host the 1985 Wisconsin Farm Progress Days.
Early in his childhood, Gordy had the dream of becoming a pilot which was realized when he obtained his pilot's license in 1968 and has been an EAA member since 1972. He enjoyed flying in the early summer evenings, fly-in breakfasts, ski flying in the winter, and attending the EAA Convention. He and Donna also enjoyed camping in northern Wisconsin and Florida, attending country music festivals, Winneconne school events, and watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting with his family. Gordy was a life-time member of Borth United Methodist Church.
He is survived by three children, Randy (Julie), of Omro; Mark (Sherry), of Omro; Debra Jean, of Wausau; four grandchildren, David (Sierra), of Omro; Daniel (Abbey), of Oshkosh; Kelsey and Kolyn, of Wausau, four great-grandchildren, Claire, Landon, Graham and Charlotte; a sister, Violet (Richard) Kiesow; four sisters-in-law, Bernice Schonscheck, Virginia Schonscheck, Yvonne Sprenger, Cheryl Poehlman; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean; his parents Otto and Eva; five brothers, Arvin, Arnold, Elmer, Elvin and Harold; and one sister, Agnes Coats.
A Celebration of Life/Visitation for both Gordon and Donna Jean will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Wearing a mask and social distancing will be appreciated. Burial for Gordon will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Poygan following a private family service.
Memorials will be established at Borth United Methodist Church and local Winneconne organizations.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
