Gordon Garvens
Little Suamico - Gordon Garvens died on May 18, 2020, at the age of 67. He passed away peacefully with family at his side. He succumbed to complications from a long battle with atrophy of the cerebellum. Gordy's family is planning to postpone memorial services until it is safer for family and friends to gather. A celebration of life will be held at some point this fall. Gordy had a passion for storytelling, and it will be expected that family and friends come prepared with stories to share in memory of him. Gordy was born on April 6, 1953, in West Allis, Wisconsin. Gordy grew up in Winneconne and moved to Omro with his family in 1961, where he spent the rest of his adolescence. He attended classes at UW-Oshkosh in pursuit of a degree in education, with an emphasis in science. UWO is where he met his future wife, then Susan Majewski, who was also seeking a teaching degree. Sue credits the long flowing blonde hair he had at the time for their initial acquaintance. Sue and Gordy's 40 years of marriage began in November of 1979. Marriage, their first child Gerid, and Sue's first teaching job, brought Gordy to Kenosha, where he worked for Jelco as a bus driver. After some years, he was promoted to manager of Jelco's school bus terminal in Racine. Shortly after, he was hired by Wautoma School District to manage their school bus operation. The school bus company in Omro that used to belong to Gordy's father came up for bid in 1986, so he and his brother Gerry pooled their resources, and they won the bid, which established Garvens Bros. Inc. A year later, another school bus terminal in Oshkosh came up for bid, and Garvens Bros. Inc expanded when he won that bid as well, so Gordy's brother Greg came aboard to help out in Omro. Gordy ran the Oshkosh terminal for 13 years before he rejoined his brothers in Omro. He managed the Omro terminal with his brothers until his retirement in 2014. One of Gordy's proudest and most thankful moments came when the town of Omro rallied to persuade the school district to keep the bussing bid with Garvens Bros. Inc. He was amazed by the support he received from the community. He was happy to leave the company and part of his life's work to his late brother Gerry's son, Daryl Garvens. Gordy found the most joy in hunting, fishing, trapping, and managing his hunting land near Pensaukee. Gordy was not one to care too much about his success or failure when participating in these activities, but rather the experiences that they offered him are what made them worthwhile, especially when he had the chance to share them with others.
Gordy left behind his wife, Sue, and his four children, Gerid (Becca), Greg (Andrea), Garrick, and Haley, and grandchildren Nolan, Alivia, and Avielle. He was immensely proud of the success of his children. He is preceded in death by his mother Marjorie, father Fred, and brother Gerry.
Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
