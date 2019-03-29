Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Gordon Halstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon L. Halstead


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon L. Halstead Obituary
Winneconne - Gordon Lee Halstead, age 59, of Winneconne, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Ascension Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh.

He was born July 18, 1959, in Oshkosh, the son of George and Beverly Kienast Halstead. Gordon attended school in Milwaukee and moved to Winneconne in 2005.

He is survived by two brothers, Mitchell (Leann) Halstead and Delbert Halstead; two sisters, Priscilla (Gary) Vaillancourt and Roxanne Traxel; and nieces and nephews. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Juanita; and infant brother, Danny.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at noon, at Mueller Funeral Home in Winneconne, Pastor Dan Gibson officiating. Interment will be in Winneconne Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. If you wish, please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 29, 2019
