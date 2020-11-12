1/1
Gordon R. Kargus
Gordon R. Kargus

Oshkosh - Gordon R. Kargus, age 93, passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born on October 6, 1927 in Oshkosh, to the late August and Martha (Folske) Kargus.

Gordon worked at the Kraft Food plant in Omro for 18 years before entering into the real estate industry in 1961. He then started Kargus Realty in 1973 and Kargus Appraisals in 1983. Gordon enjoyed hunting with his sons, especially the moose hunting trips in Newfoundland, and spending time with his grandchildren and golfing friends. He sponsored the Kargus Realty softball team for many years.

Gordon is survived by his two sons: Gregory (Barbara), Jeffrey (Beverly); wife of 27 years, Lorraine; three step-daughters: Sally (Mike) Law, Jackie (Steve) Gnagi, Chrys DePas; four grandchildren: Kimberly (Steve) Myers, Terri (Jonathan) Marx, Ethan Kargus (Liz Casper), Ryann Kargus (Stephen Seither); four great grandchildren: James and Leona Myers, Evelyn and Abram Marx; seven step-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ronald (Jeanette) Leeman, Harry (Gladys) Nimmer, Robert Nimmer, Carlton Nimmer, Anita Nimmer, Fern Kargus; and nieces and nephews: Gerry, Jean, Steve, and Brian. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Martha; brother, Harold; wife Beverly, and wife Iris.

Private family services will be held at Liberty Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2020.
