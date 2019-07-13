|
|
Gordon Ray Russell
Oshkosh - Gordon Ray Russell, age 83, of Oshkosh died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh surrounded by his family. He was born May 24, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gordon "Red" Sr. and Ruth (Knott) Russell. Gordy was a 1954 graduate of Markesan High School. From 1954 - 56 Gordy served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego and in Okinawa, Japan. While sailing to Korea, the armistice was signed ending the Korean War. On August 16, 1958, Gordy married Nancy Rouse, and in 1968 they made their home on Lake Winnebago. In 1962 Gordy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from UW-Oshkosh, and later received his Master's in Administration, also from UW-O. In 1962 he began his career teaching 4th and 5th grade and taught in Oshkosh at Washington, Green Meadow, and Sunset Schools. Gordy later was the principal at Lincoln, Oak Lawn, Roosevelt, and Read Schools, retiring at age 60. He had served as the president of the Oshkosh Education Association and in 1970 he was presented the Teacher of the Year award.
One of Gordy's greatest loves was the log cabin he built with his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, which included riding in Yellowstone and Iceland. He and Nancy took several trips to Europe, including a 50th wedding anniversary Mediterranean cruise. One of Gordy's favorite excursions was boating the on North Channel of Lake Huron.
Gordy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Russell; three sons, Scott (Kelly Moran) Russell, Tom (Koren) Russell, David (Marya Miller) Russell; grandchildren, Margaret, Gordie, Elliott, and Sophia; a sister, Linda Russell; and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Gordy was also preceded in death by a brother, Gordon James Russell.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church 808 N. Main St. Oshkosh. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jennifer Czarnota officiating. Military honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for the Menasha "Old Glory Honor Flight," in which Gordy had the opportunity to participate.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 13 to July 14, 2019