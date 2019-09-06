|
Grace Banta
Oshkosh - Grace Banta passed in peace on September 3, 2019, at the age of 101 while residing at Eden Meadows in Oshkosh, WI.
Grace was born on November 17, 1917, in the "Haag" Netherlands to her parents William and Grace Wyne. The Wyne family came to the US in the year 1920 and settled in Green Bay, WI where she met and married John Clinton Banta, (literally the boy next door) her husband of 60 years. Grace and John spent their married years together living in Green Bay and Rothschild, WI. She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1936.
Grace was known for her love of dancing, knitting, gardening, and decorating. She worked serving the early Green Bay Packer players at "The Shrimp Shack", taught knitting and numerous other positions throughout the years using her creativity and people skills. Grace also spent many years involved in her church, bridge clubs, garden clubs and as an ADVOCAP volunteer.
Grace is survived by her three siblings, William Wyne Jr, Alice Jenkins, and Gert Bunker; her four daughters, Bonny (Dale) Northup, of Chattanooga, TN; Judy Banta, of Chattanooga, TN; Susan (John) Gorski, of Oshkosh, WI; and Debra (Ron) Shultis, of Ooltewah, TN; and a daughter-in-law, Sara Banta. Grace has twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Banta; her son, Michael Banta; and a granddaughter, Michelle Banta Anderson.
In 1779 when John Newton wrote the hymn "Amazing Grace" he must have had a vision of Grace Wyne Banta as his inspiration.
A celebration of Grace's life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne, WI 54986. Visitation at 2:00 p.m. with a service beginning at 3:00. Social hour and meal to follow at the Fin n Feather 22 W. Main St. in Winneconne.
Grace's family would like to thank the staff of Eden Meadows Green House West for their incredibly loving and professional care she received over the past three years.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 6, 2019