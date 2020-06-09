Grace Boettner



Grace Boettner, 97, passed away peacefully May 29, 2020. She was born July 29, 1922, the daughter of the late Knute & Emma Engell in Torsaker, Gavle Sweden. She married Earl Boettner in 1943 and together had 40 wonderful years together.



She worked at the family business, Boettner's grocery store, and then for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh until she retired in 1980. She and Earl relocated to Ellenton, FL and enjoyed two years before his death in 1983.



She is survived by 3 daughters, Cheryl Lamb & Karen Molash, both of Ellenton, FL and Jean Johnston of Albuquerque, NM; 3 grandchildren, Kristin Lamb, Wiley, TX, Robert (Rachel) Molash, Oshkosh WI and Cary (Tammy) Molash, Chandler AZ. She is further survived by 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Engnell, Roy (Dorothy) Boettner and May (Boettner) Oberweiser.



The National Cremation Society and Lakeview Cemetery in Oshkosh are in charge of final arrangements. There will not be any service.



The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice for their loving care for Grace and embracing our family as part of theirs.



If there is a Senior's Club in heaven, Grace has already become a member!



Donations can be make to Tidewell Hospice, 4151 37th Street East, Palmetto, FL 34221.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store