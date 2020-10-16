Grant G. Berndt
Black Wolf - Grant G. Berndt, 86, a resident of Black Wolf went peacefully, with his wife by his side on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at GranCare Nursing and Rehab Center in Fond du lac, WI. Grant was born in Oshkosh, WI on May 2, 1934 the youngest of five to parents, Henry and Elsie (Schmidt) Berndt.
Grant worked ever since he was in the 8th grade ranging from cleaning and sorting radishes & asparagus to delivering newspapers to setting up bowling pins. He helped his father in the Oshkosh Butcher shop and he worked for his brother in law Bob Stoll in the Stoll Organ company. Following high school graduation Grant went into the service with the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country during the Berlin Conflict in Berlin, Germany. He spoke very fondly of his years in Germany. After his enlistment he returned home to Oshkosh to attend UW-Oshkosh where he earned a double major in Economics and Math. During that time, he married Kathleen Frederick in 1958. Together they raised four children. Grant had a wonderful singing voice and often sang solos for weddings and funerals at Peace Lutheran Church. He was proud of the fact he was the only soloist who could sing in German. Grant worked as the Vice President of Duwe Precast Industries for 27 years. In 1982, he married Patricia Kandutsch and raised her daughter, Lisa. For the next 38 years the two were by each others side. In 1984, he partnered with his friends and some business acquaintances of Chicago and formed a precast concrete manufacturing company MidCon Products Inc in Hortonville, WI. where he was Vice President of production for the next 20 years until his retirement. Grant and Pat drove back and forth from their home south of Oshkosh to the Hortonville plant. Grant loved to drive. In the later years they drove to garage sales, marshes in Eureka and Berlin (to walk their dogs) and many restaurants.
Grant was loving and kind to all animals. Always by his side were his trusted dogs, three of which were named Benny, after his favorite golfer Ben Hogan. His final yellow lab was named Louie but 90% of the time he called him Benny. He loved the outdoors, golfing, and gardening. He was known as a "Mr.Fix-it" and could tinker about the whole day in his workshop and yard. His handshake was better than any written contract. Grant will be remembered by his family and friends as a kind, loving and humble man.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; four children, Angie (Don) Lindsey, Bill Berndt, Lisa (Martin) Messa, and Lisa (Stephanie) Luchun; grandchildren, Kurt, Ryan, Megan, Paige, Brie, and Brennen; great grandson, Erik; many nieces and nephews. Also his cats, Wally and Big Earl and his dogs, Louie and LulaBelle. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sue; granddaughter, Sonja; niece, Julie; brother, Merle; sisters, Norma (Bob), Gladys (Garner), and Shirley (Warren).
The family extends a special thank you to the compassionate staff of Agnesian Hospice and GranCare for the care given to Grant. We would also like to thank the staff at the Appleton VA as well as Dr. Kaiser at Theda Care for all their help with his battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia.
Memorials are appreciated to Lewy Body/Parkinson's Research, or the Oshkosh Humane Society in Grant's name.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, so as to honor his memory properly. No one loved a celebration more than Grant, he would feel jipped out of a good party if we didn't.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com