Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gregory A. Hoffman Obituary
Berlin - Gregory A. "Greg" Hoffman, age 63, of Berlin, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Fond du Lac.

Greg was born November 5, 1955, in Berlin, the son of Arnold and Ruth Stevenson Hoffman. He was a 1973 graduate of Berlin High School. Greg was an avid woodworker, along with his father and brother. He also built guitars and was a member of Boomba's Boppers band for 51 years, playing and bringing enjoyment to many area events.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Cheryl Hoffman; niece, Nicole; nephew, Jason; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Greg was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Denis.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Barbola Funeral Chapel from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 13, 2019
