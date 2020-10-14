Gregory C. BauerOshkosh - Gregory Charles Bauer, age 82 of Oshkosh went peacefully home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Greg was born November 8, 1937 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin where he lived his entire life. He was the son of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Hofmeister) Bauer. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Patricia Petzold on May 16, 1959 at Sacred Heart Church (St. Jude). They were Married 61 years and had two sons, Michael (Mary) of Sheboygan, WI and Paul (Kim) Bauer of Oshkosh, WI. Greg has five grandchildren: Oliver (Jenny), Sheboygan, WI; Macauly (Luke) Addesso, Monona, Wi; Madeline (Fiancé Alec) Bauer, Cedarburg, WI; Emily (Wyatt) Bauer; Nick (Chantal) Bauer all of Oshkosh, WI.Greg was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart (St. Jude) Parish where, as a child, attending Sacred Heart School, serving as an altar boy. Later he was an usher and as his children grew and also attended Sacred Heart School, he became very active with the youth of the parish. He led the school's cub scout program, coached several of their baseball teams and also coached football for the Oshkosh YMCA. Greg, along with his wife and several other couples worked Sacred Heart's "First Picnic," camping out overnight, sleeping in lawn chairs not having the funds to pay police protection for all the tents set up. Of course, it was all work and absolutely no play!Greg was a barber by trade, earning his journeyman's masters and shop manager licenses before becoming part owner of Guddens' Barber Shop on Oregon Street. He also worked at Hoffmasters due to the arrival of the "Beatles" and their long hair changing the barber profession.Greg was a member of the National Guard, 127th Infantry, member of the Oregon Street Merchants Association as well as Toastmasters and the Traveler Protection Association.In his younger years Greg did a little ice fishing with friends and his father-in-law but his passion was in tinkering with older car purchases. One car was named "Puddle Jumper" by his mother-in-law because of its size.Greg sang with the Barbershop quartet, had fun square dancing especially at the Hobo party he was in charge of where the winner's chili was served in a huge galvanized garbage can.Greg loved all kinds of music and was a drummer in many polka bands as well as playing for the "Geriatric Jazz" and "Gentlemen of Jazz" all over the state.He very much enjoyed watching his sons develop and play sports, especially at Lourdes Academy. Greg also loved all the concerts and music events that took place. One funny story, still on the books, was when his eldest son was freshman, marching in all the holiday parades meant black band shoes, one pair for four years as dad bought size 10's! His son still has not grown into them.In Greg's middle age years, he and Pat did a lot of biking, hiking, roller blading and especially loved skiing. Their favorite place was up North, Minocqua area and Winter Park and Nicolet National Forest. Their absolute favorite dining sport was beautiful romantic "Norwood Pines" in Minocqua, Wisconsin. Greg and his wife also loved long slow convertible rides that lead them to early morning breakfast spots and sunset evening dinners around and near Oshkosh. They really enjoyed the fall colors. Knowing "Nature is the Art of God."Later years found Greg hanging out at the 20th Street YMCA. He would spritz his shirt and face with water just in time to show his wife how hard he had been working out. The ladies chatting with him smiled while telling Pat "he just got caught up in visiting:"Greg is survived by his loving wife, family, two brothers: Jerome (Judy) Bauer, Oshkosh; Joe Bauer, Green Bay; and one sister, Diane (Gerald) Gunther, Oshkosh. He is further survived by a brother-in-law, Michael (Mary) Petzold and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Greg was preceded in death by a brother Bernie; in-laws: Frederick and Lucille Petzold; and three sisters-in-law: Kris Trudel, Berna Petzold, and Denise Petzold.Cremation has taken place and a private mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Site) with Greg's final resting place at Ellenwood Cemetery with full military honors.Greg's family has been unbelievably blessed and as they thank their Lord God, they also want to extend a sincere thank you to all his caregivers, physicians, Hospice, Aurora at Home Assistance, and especially Dr. Eric Duwell, Brittany, Tammy, Tina, Karen, Kim, Kathy, and Greg's angel here on earth, Melissa. Thank you also Father Louis Golamari, Marianne, and Chaplin Michele."Greg honey, this has been a long long journey and as we have prayed, laughed and cried together, through it all, you know how much we all love you and will miss you. You will always be in our hearts. Love you Honey, until we meet in Heaven." - PatDuring this most difficult time in our lives our stability comes from the presence and peace of God. Because HE goes with us, we can walk into the future with confidence.