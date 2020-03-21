Services
Gregory C. Nowicki

Gregory C. Nowicki Obituary
Gregory C. Nowicki

Oshkosh - Gregory C. Nowicki, age 50, lost his courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on October 18, 1969 to Joseph and Ellen (Oswald) Nowicki. He worked at Bemis for 18 years and Outlook Graphics the past 14 years. Greg enjoyed motorcycle racing, hunting, fishing, camping, and going to the casino. Throughout his illness, he never gave up and never lost his wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Kristine Nowicki; sons: Joshua and Dylan (Jess); grandchildren: Mason and soon to be born Joey; brothers: Jeff and Scott (Melissa); grandmother, Dolores Oswald; father-in-law, Dennis Youngwirth; brother-in-law, Brian Youngwirth (Kari); and sister-in-law, Brenda Kleinschmidt (John). He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

A special thank you to the Aurora staff, especially Dr. Aman. Also, thanks to all of our friends and family for their support.





Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
