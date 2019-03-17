|
|
Oshkosh - Gregory L. Nowicki, Jr. age 69, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born to the late Gregory Leo Sr. and Ruby (Leech) Nowicki in Racine on March 19, 1949 and earned his bachelors degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Greg worked at The Radford Company for 25 years and continued 15 years of Anderson warranty work as part-owner of D&N Country Glass before his retirement. He was a devout Catholic and a member at Most Blessed Sacrament Church for 40 years. He volunteered in numerous committees and had a gift for reading the liturgy at mass. Greg projected his faith and generosity in everything he did; from sponsoring children in foreign countries to delivering anonymous flowers to nursing homes during the holidays. There wasn't anybody he wouldn't assist in their time of need.
Greg had a passion for fishing, woodworking and the Milwaukee Brewers. Baseball was such a big part of his life that he would take in any game he could; from years of playing first base on a local rec league to frequenting Oshkosh Giant games and attending at least one Brewers game every year. While his enjoyment of fishing took him all over the Lake Winnebago and Lake Butte Des Morts shorelines, he particularly loved his time spent with his daughters and granddaughters.
Greg is survived by his daughters, Christy (Jay) Glocke and Laura (Jeff) Jungwirth; grandchildren Jaycie, Sellah, Reagan, Rowan, and another granddaughter on the way. He is further survived by his brothers, Dr. Lawrence, John, and Peter Nowicki, a niece and nephew, cousins and devoted friend and caregiver Josh Hetzel.
A funeral service for Greg will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament-St. Peter's site, 435 High Ave, on March 20, 2019 at 1 pm. A visitation will be held from 11 am until the time of service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019