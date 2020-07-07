Guilford Mitchel Wiley Jr.
Guilford Mitchell Wiley, Jr (Bud), a loving family man, loyal friend, long time member of the Oshkosh business community and proud WWII veteran died peacefully at the age of 96 on the 4th of July 2020 at Evergreen Retirement Community, Oshkosh Wisconsin.
Born and raised in Western Wisconsin, he was the descendant of founding pioneer and farming families and the son of educators. A decorated and wounded citizen soldier, he was profoundly shaped by his combat experience in WII.
In 1943 at age 18, Bud gave up his engineering student deferment at The University of Wisconsin in Madison, enlisted in the 10th Mountain Division, and began training at Camp Hale, CO. He later transferred to Army Specialized Training, and then into the 17th Armored Infantry Battalion, 12th Armored Division which saw combat in General Alexander Patch's 7th Army in Europe. He was wounded twice, awarded the Purple Heart with oak leaf cluster, the Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster for Heroism in Ground Combat, the Combat Infantry Badge, and the European Battle Ribbon with 3 battle stars.
Bud was the "last man standing" survivor of his WWII squad. He considered one of his highest accolades in life to be the testimony of one of his Army buddies: "Wiley, you were always there when we needed you."
Bud returned home from the war, had a whirlwind courtship with and married Army Air Corps veteran Lt Helen Lois (Pat) Nash, RN in Arcadia, WI on September 5, 1946. Bud and Pat loved each other through thick and thin for more than 68 years of marriage until her death in June 2015.
Bud and Pat were regularly a part of the Oshkosh Memorial Day Procession either marching or riding, always in their WWII uniforms. In recent years Bud took great pride in putting on his uniform, including his boots, to pedal his 3 wheeled tricycle along the procession route.
After the war Bud endured a 5-year hospitalization with service-related tuberculosis at Wood Veterans Hospital in Milwaukee. Pat moved to Milwaukee and worked as a Registered Nurse on the orthopedic ward at the Veterans Hospital. All his surviving WWII squad buddies came to visit him while he was in the hospital.
Bud then finally finished his education, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from The University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1955 and moved to Oshkosh in 1956.
Bud's first business experience was as a 12-year-old employing a crew of younger boys detasseling hybrid seed corn on the family farm in Galesville, WI. The enterprise was so profitable that Bud's father eventually took it over and expanded the business. Later, Bud tried his hand at jewelry making while confined in the hospital. The elevator operators were his sales force and he did so well that he took a pay cut to begin his first professional job.
Bud's entire adult business career was with Robert W. Baird & Co. as Partner, 1st V.P., and Manager of the Oshkosh office until his retirement in 1987. He was known for his intelligence, his integrity, and his total dedication to his clients throughout the Fox River Valley.
Bud participated in and led many civic activities and campaigns, but his principle interest was Mercy Medical Center where he served on the Board of Directors as finance chairman for 20 years.
Bud put down his gun after the war and no longer went hunting but remained an outdoorsman who especially enjoyed physical activity including skiing through woods and on slopes from Wisconsin to Crested Butte to Mount Blanc, kayaking white water rivers, bicycling to work and wherever else he could including 30 miles to eat breakfast, and horseback riding in The Rocky Mountains and Ireland. He received great joy by acting as "outfitter" and regularly dreamed up and organized fun trips, river floats, bike tours, international travel and more for his family and friends.
Bud convinced his longtime friends Oscar and Hank to join him in commissioning a cask of Bushmill's 25-year Millennium Malt Irish Whiskey (dubbed "The Guilford") which was distilled in 1975 and bottled in 2000. We are still enjoying the fruits of that investment and toasting him, his life, and legacy with it.
Bud and Pat were longtime supporting members of St Mary's Parish. Bud lived the examined life which including 40+ years of annual retreats at The Jesuit Retreat House and a regular Friday morning group of men who met for decades.
Bud had high standards and believed in working hard and playing hard. His longtime phone answering machine message encouraged: "If you've thought of something fun to do, leave a message and we will call you back!"
Together Bud and Pat lived life to the fullest combining travel with many social activities. They hosted many unique events such as a Gourmet Club in their home, square dancing (though Bud was not a natural like Pat, he was a good sport and loved being her dance partner as she sparkled), cross country skiing parties complete with instruction and mulled wine, music trivia with a special emphasis on big band swing, and many days and evenings spent enjoying the company of friends and family with lively discussion and humor and good wine.
Bud and Pat owned and enjoyed a series of increasingly large RVS (all named "Past Tents") to travel the USA for 25 years. Through their RV travel they discovered and spent winters at River Ranch, FL where they made many good friends doing the things they loved.
Bud was a proud native son of Wisconsin who stayed connected with the state and his cherished community by staying in Oshkosh for his retirement and last years. In turn, his Oshkosh community nourished and supported him.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, his 3 siblings Arnold, Beulah and Mary Esther, and his granddaughter Lauren.
Bud is survived by his sons Douglas Edward Wiley (Atlanta, GA; Barbara), Michael Jay Wiley (Minneapolis, MN; Jane Oslund) and 4 grandchildren—Alex (Austin, TX; Sarah), Emma Reyes (Atlanta, GA; Skylar), Bridget Strube (Appleton, WI; Zach) and Cullen (Minneapolis, MN)
Many thanks for the care and attention given to Bud by Evergreen At Home management and staff especially companions Emma, Sophie, and Pauline, Evergreen Assisted Living management and staff, the entire Evergreen Retirement Community, and his many Oshkosh friends. Special thanks to friends of the family Shelley and John Ingala, Dee Walter, and Chuck Williams for their loving attention and hospitality.
Services in Oshkosh and Interment at the family cemetery in Galesville, WI will take place at a later date when family and friends are able to travel and gather together to honor and remember Bud and his legacy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his memory be sent to Mercy Health Foundation https://healthcare.ascension.org/Donate/Wisconsin/Mercy-Health-Foundation
, the Lauren Wiley Endowment Fundhttps://www.ymcamn.org/give
(Choose Camp St Croix and mention Lauren) , or Bud's historic family farm The AA Arnold House/East Side Farm in Galesville, WI. https://www.eastsidefarm.org/
.