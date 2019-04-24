|
Hallie Reichenberger
Oshkosh - Hallie E. Reichenberger, age 94, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born in Appleton on August 23, 1924 the daughter of the late Julius and Ella (Radtke) Schulke. On June 1, 1946 she married Richard Reichenberger in Oshkosh. He preceded her in death on September 15, 1990. Hallie was a housekeeper at Evergreen Manor for many years. She was eager to attend St. Josephat's and later St. Peter's. Hallie loved her family and enjoyed taking care of them with great cooking and baking. She also enjoyed playing cards and going for rides. Hallie will be remembered for all she did for her family.
Hallie is survived by her daughters: Barbara (Gary) Weich and Diane (Tom) Reichenberger-Runyan; grandchildren: Michelle Gray, Lisa (Roy) Ferrel and Keith (Betty) Weich; and great-grandchildren: Lucas Ferrel, Amber Weich, and Logan Weich; and good friend, Bob Mayer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter, Linda (Eugene) Gray; grandson, Gary Weich Jr., and was the last of many brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Peter's Site, 435 High Ave., Oshkosh, with Fr. Jerry Pastors officiating. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh.
